Complete the sentences. Use to where necessary. 1)Mother tells us (come) to school on time. 2)Schoolchildren must (do) their lessons regularly. 3)My sister could (play) the piano when she was very young. 4) Don loves (roller - skate) , he is the best roller - skater I know . 5) I can (belive) her because all her stories are true. 6)Jane must (be) back from school early today. 7)Remember (put) on your warm jacket , it's cold today. 8) We would like (have) dinner now. Will you join us? Помогите пожалуйста, баллами не обижу

