Complete the sentences using the correct form of the words in brackets. Then say who the people are. (ЗАДАНИЕ) 1. He's a great rock ______ but he can't read _____. (musical) 2. She became a popular _____ after her first hit _____ Not that Kind. (sing) 3. He was an excellent _____ who ____ The Night Watch. (painting) 4. She's a well-known ____ and she ___ Pride and Prejudice. (writing) 5. He was a brilliant ___. He ___ scissors! (invention) помогите пожалуйста. Задание нужно сегодна. Зарание благодарю!

