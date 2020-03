Complete the sentences with a, some or any 1. Have we got ....... ham? 2. I want to make ........ sandwich. Is there ....... bread? 3. We're got ...... butter but we haven't got ..... cheese 4. We need ..... pasta and .......

Английский язык

Complete the sentences with a, some or any 1. Have we got ....... ham? 2. I want to make ........ sandwich. Is there ....... bread? 3. We're got ...... butter but we haven't got ..... cheese 4. We need ..... pasta and ....... eggs

