Английский язык

Complete the sentences with all, both, most, neither and none. 1______ my twin sisters love music but 2______ of them plays an instrument. The exam was really hard; 3______ of us failed and 4______ of us got over 50%! I like 5______ sports but my favourite is basketball.

