Complete the sentences with your own words 1.Children dont have to......... 2.Children mustnt............. 3.Waiters dont have to......... 4.Waiters mustnt..... 5.Nurses dont have to......... 6.Nurses mustnt........

Children don't have to go to school tomorrow Children mustn't play with fire Waiters don't have to know all menu Waiters mustn't bu rude with customer Nurses don't have to know English Nurses mustn't do operation without doctor

Гость: Гость:

1.Children don*t have to attend school on Saturday 2.Children mustn*t go on ice across the river in early spring 3.Waiters don*t have to discuss these problems with guests. 4.Waiters mustn*t speak to the clients in such an impolite manner 5.Nurses don*t have to teach children to read and count 6.Nurses mustn*t ignore children