Английский язык

Complete the text with the correct verb form. Learning English I 0…. ( want) to learn English.... So I 1…(do) this quiz. I 2…(think ) English is important. That is why I am sitting here in front of my computer. I 3… (try) to find the correct form of the verbs. Now I 4… (think) about the rules, ...but I don’t remember them very well. However, I 5… (have) fun with this quiz. I 6… (know negative) the rules very well, but now I understand them a little better. Right now I 7… (recheck) my responses and I 8… (realize) that there are probably many mistakes. I 9… (suppose) I should do the quiz again after I check the scores. Although I like to use my computer I 10…(prefer) to use a book.

