Английский язык

Correct one mistake in each sentence. 1. The fish was so tasty as the meat. 2. This house is more bigger than that one. 3. Do you likes her new hat? 4. Have you got some question? 5. The clothes are wet. I can dry it. 6. The man is old and he can’t to hear well. 7. She thinks he’s the better man 8. They looked with each other in surprise. 9. The waiter has to change the plates several times, hasn’t he? 10. What is he do for a living?

