Английский язык
Дам 20 баллов кто поможет мне поставьте глаголы в скобках в настоящем простом пас??ивном: There is a chimpanzee which ….. is called …… (call) “Bubbles”. It ………………….. (own) by Michael Johnson. It …………………………. (keep) in his home. It …………………. .(feed) every day by Michael Johnson himself. It …………………………………….. (always / dress) in funny clothes. It ………………………………. (said) that “Bubbles” is Michael Johnson’s only friend.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
There is a chimpanzee which is called “Bubbles”. It is owned by Michael Johnson. It is kept in his home. It is fed every day by Michael Johnson himself. It is always dressed in funny clothes. It is said that “Bubbles” is Michael Johnson’s only friend.
