Everybody (like) spring. We akways (look forward) to it. It (be) time for joy and happienss. There (be) March, April and May. The days (become) longer and the nights (get) shorter. The sky (be) often blue and cloudless. The wea...

Английский язык

Everybody (like) spring. We akways (look forward) to it. It (be) time for joy and happienss. There (be) March, April and May. The days (become) longer and the nights (get) shorter. The sky (be) often blue and cloudless. The weather (not be) hot. There (be) a lot of flowers in the parks. The grass (be) green and soft. the sun often (shine) in the blue clear sky. ПОМОГИТЕ СРОЧНО!!!

Автор: Гость