Ex. 30. Paraphrase the sentences using the possessive case where possible.1. The beauty of Ireland is really breathtaking. 2. The coats of the children need cleaning. 3. The cover of the book is very bright. 4. The policy of th...

Английский язык
Ex. 30. Paraphrase the sentences using the possessive case where possible.1. The beauty of Ireland is really breathtaking. 2. The coats of the children need cleaning. 3. The cover of the book is very bright. 4. The policy of the company is still not clear to me. 5. The construction of the new metro line has started. 6. The TV programmes of last night were very interesting. 7.1 was shocked by the opinion of Bess. 8. The children had a holiday for a week. 9. We need to paint the roof of the house. 10. The back of the chair is too low. 11. There is a lamp at the head of the bed.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
.1. The Ireland's beauty is really breathtaking. 2. The children's coats need cleaning. 3. The cover of the book is very bright. 4. The company's policy is still not clear to me. 5. The construction of the new metro line has started. 6. The TV programmes of last night were very interesting. 7.I was shocked by Bess' opinion . 8. The children had a week's holiday. 9.We need to paint the roof of the house.. 10. The back of the chair is too low. 11. There is a lamp at the head of the bed.
