Ex. 37. Замените в следующих предложениях страдательный залог действительным. 1. The entire city was destroyed by the fire. 2. The lecture was attended by many people. 3. The book will be published in spring. 4. The class ...
Английский язык
Ex. 37. Замените в следующих предложениях страдательный залог действительным. 1. The entire city was destroyed by the fire. 2. The lecture was attended by many people. 3. The book will be published in spring. 4. The class is taught by Mr Smith. 5. It was designed by a French engineer. 6. This book is always read by the students of the first course. 7. The letter was left on the table. 8. The house was struck by lightning. 9. The cries of the child were heard by everyone.
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
Fire destroyed the entire city Many people attended the lecture. They will publish the book in spring Mr Smith taught the class A french engineer designed it the students of the first course always read this book They left the letter on the table Lightning struck the house Everyone heard the cries of the child
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Вставьте пожал букву и расставьте знак препинания если он нужен. : П..лисадник.Герасим стоял как вкопанный.(20 б- за правильный ответ)
Английский язык
Химия
. Для лечения острых и хронических отравлений применяют БАЛ (британский антилюизит) и сукцимер. Приведите названия этих соединений по систематическ...
Математика