Ex. 37. Замените в следующих предложениях страдательный залог действительным. 1. The entire city was destroyed by the fire. 2. The lecture was attended by many people. 3. The book will be published in spring. 4. The class ...

Английский язык

Ex. 37. Замените в следующих предложениях страдательный залог действительным. 1. The entire city was destroyed by the fire. 2. The lecture was attended by many people. 3. The book will be published in spring. 4. The class is taught by Mr Smith. 5. It was designed by a French engineer. 6. This book is always read by the students of the first course. 7. The letter was left on the table. 8. The house was struck by lightning. 9. The cries of the child were heard by everyone.

Автор: Гость