Ex 4.Complete the text with the past simple Yesterday my family and I visited(visit) mu granparents.My mum ....(help)my grandma with the housework.My dad ...(clean) the window.My brotherand I ...(watch ) cartoons on TV .Later,we ...(play)outside in the garden.We ...(climb) up the three to get to the treehouse.We...(stay)there all afternoon.Then our mum ... (call) us because it was time to go.Our granparents ... (kiss)us goodbuye and we ... (return) home.
Visited helped cleaned watched played climbed stayed called kissed returned
