Английский язык
Exercise 6, помогите пожалуйста
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. He is got a short hair, big ears, brown eyes, big mouth. 2. He's got blue eyes, small mouth, green and short hair, big earse. 3.He's got short , black hair, small ears, big brown eyes, small mouth. 4. She's got a green, long hair, big brown eyes, big mouth. 5. She's got a short, blonde hair, big blue eyes, small mouth and small ears. 6.He's got a blue, long hair, big earse, big eyes, big mouth.
