Exercise1. Put in AM, IS, ARE 1. I ______ from Astana, Kazakstan. 2. My sister _______ an economist. 3. My brother and I _______ good tennis players. 4. Ann ______ at home. Her children _______ at school. 5. The weather __...

Английский язык
Exercise1. Put in AM, IS, ARE 1. I ______ from Astana, Kazakstan. 2. My sister _______ an economist. 3. My brother and I _______ good tennis players. 4. Ann ______ at home. Her children _______ at school. 5. The weather ________ warm today. 6. We ________ not tired. 7. Peter and David _______ interested in football. 8. She _________ not married. 9. John _______ 30 years old. 10. My sister ________ a nurse. Her husband _______ a taxi driver.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.am 2.is 3.are 4.is | are 5.is 6.are 7.are 8.is 9.is 10.is | is
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
География
Почему янтарь называют солнечным
Ответить
История
В каких областях науки и техники были достигнуты наиболее значительные успехи СС??Р? Какими новыми явлениями характеризуется развитие науки, образо...
Ответить
Русский язык
Помогите разобрать слово как части речи,(Песчаный)
Ответить
Математика
Каковы традиционные соглашения при изображении числовой прямой?
Ответить
Математика
На скриншоте все написано.
Ответить