Английский язык

Exercise1. Put in AM, IS, ARE 1. I ______ from Astana, Kazakstan. 2. My sister _______ an economist. 3. My brother and I _______ good tennis players. 4. Ann ______ at home. Her children _______ at school. 5. The weather ________ warm today. 6. We ________ not tired. 7. Peter and David _______ interested in football. 8. She _________ not married. 9. John _______ 30 years old. 10. My sister ________ a nurse. Her husband _______ a taxi driver.

