Fill in “a”, “an” or “the” where necessary. 1. This is …an… egg. 2. Where is … post office? 3. … Lucy`s uncle is … teacher. 4. Julie has got …orange. 5. This is …way to school. 6. It`s …long way to …office. 7. There are a lot o...

Английский язык
Fill in “a”, “an” or “the” where necessary. 1. This is …an… egg. 2. Where is … post office? 3. … Lucy`s uncle is … teacher. 4. Julie has got …orange. 5. This is …way to school. 6. It`s …long way to …office. 7. There are a lot of flowers in … garden. 8. … Italians like … spaghetti. 9. … white hat is Mother`s. 10. Peter and Ben …are brothers
The A An The A the The Ничего The Ничего
