Fill in “a”, “an” or “the” where necessary. 1. This is …an… egg. 2. Where is … post office? 3. … Lucy`s uncle is … teacher. 4. Julie has got …orange. 5. This is …way to school. 6. It`s …long way to …office. 7. There are a lot o...

Английский язык
Fill in “a”, “an” or “the” where necessary. 1. This is …an… egg. 2. Where is … post office? 3. … Lucy`s uncle is … teacher. 4. Julie has got …orange. 5. This is …way to school. 6. It`s …long way to …office. 7. There are a lot of flowers in … garden. 8. … Italians like … spaghetti. 9. … white hat is Mother`s. 10. Peter and Ben …are brothers
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
The A An The A the The Ничего The Ничего
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Напишите пожалуйста письмо про цифру 3.
Ответить
Физика
Наряду с джоулем в качестве единицы количества теплоты применяется калория (1 кал), равная приближенно 4,2 Дж. Скольким килокалориям (ккал) соответ...
Ответить
Математика
Найди выражение с одинаковыми значениями
Ответить
Русский язык
Помогите пожалуйста ! Выпишите сложноподчинённые предложения и начертите их схемы
Ответить
Физика
Герман людвиг фердинанд фон гельмгольц известный физик говорил что звук этого ин??трумента чист и прозрачен как дистллированная вода но так же безз...
Ответить