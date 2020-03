Fill in articles and complete the sentencas as in the example.   What a fanny monkey! (see) I have never seen such a funny monkey! 1. What ................. interesting book! (read) ................................................

Гость: Гость:

1. an / I have never read such an interesting book. 2. — / I have never met such wonderful people. 3. — / I have never drunk such cold milk. 4. — / I have never eaten such terrible food. 5. a / I have never had such a bad meal. 6. — / I have never bought such nice shoes. 7. a / I have never built such a lovely house. 8. a / I have never drawn such a nice picture. 9. — / I have never bought such nice honey. 10. a / I have never heard such a silly song.