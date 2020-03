Fill in “some” or “any”. 1. There's _ milk in the fridge. 2. This bottle hasn't got _water. 3. My mother has got _ bracelets . 4. There are _ children in the park . 5. My aunt didn't put _ keys in her bag. 6. There are _ ...

Английский язык

Fill in “some” or “any”. 1. There's _ milk in the fridge. 2. This bottle hasn't got _water. 3. My mother has got _ bracelets . 4. There are _ children in the park . 5. My aunt didn't put _ keys in her bag. 6. There are _ hospitals in this town. 7. I went shopping but I didn't buy _ sweets . 8. Are there theatres in this city ? 9. His brother gave me _ stamps. 10. Have you got _ brothers or sisters ?

