Английский язык
Find the verb that does not go with the noun. 1. to do,to sit,resit,take,to fail,to test 2. to get into,to fail,to apply to,to graduare from 3. to get,to receive,to apply,to require 4. to leave,to start,to study at,to require 5. to receive,to sent,to fail,to get,to fill in,to complete 6. to require,to get,to fail,to expect,to give. ----  an exam  a university/college  a grade/score  school  an application  top grades
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.to test 2. - 3 to apply 4 to require 5  to fail 6 to fail
