Find the verb that does not go with the noun. 1. to do,to sit,resit,take,to fail,to test 2. to get into,to fail,to apply to,to graduare from 3. to get,to receive,to apply,to require 4. to leave,to start,to study at,to require 5...

Английский язык

Find the verb that does not go with the noun. 1. to do,to sit,resit,take,to fail,to test 2. to get into,to fail,to apply to,to graduare from 3. to get,to receive,to apply,to require 4. to leave,to start,to study at,to require 5. to receive,to sent,to fail,to get,to fill in,to complete 6. to require,to get,to fail,to expect,to give. ---- an exam a university/college a grade/score school an application top grades

Автор: Гость