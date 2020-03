Furthermore,we have to collaborate with the state in the task of protecting families at risk.We believe that a great vacuum had existed in relation to family policies,even when dealing with policies towards children and adolesc...

Английский язык

Furthermore,we have to collaborate with the state in the task of protecting families at risk.We believe that a great vacuum had existed in relation to family policies,even when dealing with policies towards children and adolescents. We believe that today parents are in need of much training and support and this calls for professional help from many fields.We should consider this collective task,this creation of resilience,as an immunization campaign to strengths to deal with and resist adversity.

Автор: Гость