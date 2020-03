Future Simple Ex.1 Which is correct? 1. A Did you phone Ruth? B Oh no, I forgot. I phone/I'll phone her now. (I'll phone is correct) 2. I can't meet you tomorrow afternoon. I'm playing/ I'll play tennis. (I'm playing is cor...

Английский язык

Future Simple Ex.1 Which is correct? 1. A Did you phone Ruth? B Oh no, I forgot. I phone/I'll phone her now. (I'll phone is correct) 2. I can't meet you tomorrow afternoon. I'm playing/ I'll play tennis. (I'm playing is correct) 3. A I meet/I'll meet you outside the hotel in half an hour, OK? B Yes, that's fine. 4. A I need some money. B OK, I'm lending/I’ll lend you some. How much do you need? 5. I'm having/I'll have a party next Saturday. I hope you can come. 6. A Remember to buy a newspaper when you go out. B OK. I don't forget/ I won't forget. 7. What time does your train leave/will your train leave tomorrow? 8. I asked Sue what happened but she doesn't tell/won't tell me. 9. A Are you doing/will you do anything tomorrow evening? B No, I'm free. Why? 10.I don't want to go out alone. Do you come/will you come with me? 11. It’s a secret between us. I promise I don't tell/I won't tell anybody.

