Английский язык

Here are some conversations. What are the children talking about? Choose the correct verb forms in brackets. There is an example (0) at the beginning. — Do you have any plans for the weekend? — Yes, my parents and I (0) are going (are going / will go) to York. — Have you got tickets for the trip? — Not yet. Maybe I (1) _______________ (am going to buy / will buy) them tomorrow. — What are you going to give Helen for her birthday? — I (2)________________ (give / am going to give) her a CD and a box of chocolates. — Are you going to the circus with your class? — I have already been there. I think I (3) _______________ (will watch /am watching) a new film. — Will you come to the party? — I think I (4)______________ (am coming / will come).

