I met Andrew when he was a newcomer in our junior school. As soon as he entered the classroom, it (1) (to be) obvious to everyone that he was a very promising athlete. Soon he (2) (to invite) to join the athletics team as he (3...
Английский язык
I met Andrew when he was a newcomer in our junior school. As soon as he entered the classroom, it (1) (to be) obvious to everyone that he was a very promising athlete. Soon he (2) (to invite) to join the athletics team as he (3)( to demonstrate) an outstanding result in the school running competition. Amasingly, but being in the athletics team he (4)( to win) the judo competition quite easily too. Unfortunately, the following winter wasn't very lucky for him: Andrew broke his leg when he... (5) (to snowboard) However, he (6) recover) very soon and was as f as ever. When interview b a to sports magazine, Andrew said he (7) to do) regular sport since he w four and owed his success to his father, who had always supported and encouraged him.
I met Andrew when he was a newcomer in our junior school. As soon as he entered the classroom, it (1) (was) obvious to everyone that he was a very promising athlete. Soon he (2) (was invited) to join the athletics team as he (3)(had demonstrated) an outstanding result in the school running competition. Amasingly, but being in the athletics team he (4)(won) the judo competition quite easily too. Unfortunately, the following winter wasn't very lucky for him: Andrew broke his leg when he... (5) (was snowboarding) However, he (6) recovered) very soon and was as fit as ever. When interviewed by a to sports magazine, Andrew said he (7) had been doing) regular sport since he was four and owed his success to his father, who had always supported and encouraged him.
