I. They (to meet) at the station two hours ago, 2. Where you (to spend) last Sunday? 3. We (to be) in a hurry because only twenty minutes (to be) left before the beginning of the performance. 4. I (to play) the violin when my f...

Английский язык

I. They (to meet) at the station two hours ago, 2. Where you (to spend) last Sunday? 3. We (to be) in a hurry because only twenty minutes (to be) left before the beginning of the performance. 4. I (to play) the violin when my friend (to come) in. He (to invite) me to the theatre and I (to accept) the invitation with pleasure. 5. He (to ring) up his friend and (to ask) him about the homework, 6, When I (to come) to the theatre, my friend al­ready (to wait) for me. 7. Last Sunday we (to go) sksing in the country. There (to be) already a lot of snow in the fields and we (to enjoy) ourselves. We (to ski) for two hours and a half.

