I. They (to meet) at the station two hours ago, 2. Where you (to spend) last Sunday? 3. We (to be) in a hurry because only twenty minutes (to be) left before the beginning of the performance. 4. I (to play) the violin when my f...
Английский язык
I. They (to meet) at the station two hours ago, 2. Where you (to spend) last Sunday? 3. We (to be) in a hurry because only twenty minutes (to be) left before the beginning of the performance. 4. I (to play) the violin when my friend (to come) in. He (to invite) me to the theatre and I (to accept) the invitation with pleasure. 5. He (to ring) up his friend and (to ask) him about the homework, 6, When I (to come) to the theatre, my friend already (to wait) for me. 7. Last Sunday we (to go) sksing in the country. There (to be) already a lot of snow in the fields and we (to enjoy) ourselves. We (to ski) for two hours and a half.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I. They met at the station two hours ago. 2. Where did you spent last Sunday? 3. We were in a hurry because only twenty minutes were left before the beginning of the performance. 4. I was playing the violin when my friend came in. He invited me to the theatre and I accepted the invitation with pleasure. 5. He rang up his friend and asked him about the homework, 6, When I came to the theatre, my friend already was waiting for me. 7. Last Sunday we went sksing in the country. There was already a lot of snow in the fields and we enjoyed ourselves. We were skiing for two hours and a half.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Математика
Математика
Винни-Пух, Пятачок, Тигруля и Крошка Ру летним днем отправились в поход на велосипедах. Велосипеды были двухколесные и трехколесные, всего было 10...