I. What do people use the Internet for? 2. The Internet is popular only with young people, isn't it? Why do you think so? 3. What are the drawbacks(disadvantages) of using the Internet 4. How does the Internet help students in ...

We use the Internet every day. We can find different informatoin , chat with friends with help of the Internet. It very useful and easy. Of course, the internet is more popular for young people, because adults poorly understand modern technic. The Internet has bad sides, For example, I spend a lot of time siting at social networks. But, also I use the Internet for my study. I can find information or repots . And we should remember that information and news from Internet can be wrong and should not trust all what we see at our screens