Английский язык

If I ______ you, I _____ what to do. am; will not know were; would not know I _____ this bag if they have it in blue. will buy would buy He ______ too fast. I ______ him better if he talked slower. speaks; can understand speaks; could understand She _____ in cash if she had a credit card. will not pay would not pay This letter is for Rose. – OK. _____ it to her. I give I will give

