III. Перепишите и переведите предложения, поставив глагол в нужную форму. 1) A large number of cars to park - Past Indefinite Passive) near the railway station. 2) The speed of Metro trains (to reach - Present Indefinite Ac...

Английский язык

III. Перепишите и переведите предложения, поставив глагол в нужную форму. 1) A large number of cars to park - Past Indefinite Passive) near the railway station. 2) The speed of Metro trains (to reach - Present Indefinite Active) 90 km/h. 3) This railway company (to transport - Future Indefinite Active) freight only. 4) Wood (to replace - Past Indefinite Passive) by steel as a material for constructing passenger cars. 5) The windows of this car (to make - Present Indefinite Passive) of unbreakable glass. IV. Перепишите и переведите предложения, обращая внимание на употребление оборота there + to be. 1) There will be extra commuter trains at the next weekends. 2) There are three colour-light signals. 3) There is a great difference between manual and automatic signalling. 4) There were no signalling systems on the early railways. 5) There are several ways of indicating signals.

Автор: Гость