III. Перепишите и переведите предложения, поставив глагол в нужную форму. 1) A large number of cars to park - Past Indefinite Passive) near the railway station. 2) The speed of Metro trains (to reach - Present Indefinite Ac...

Английский язык
III. Перепишите и переведите предложения, поставив глагол в нужную форму. 1) A large number of cars to park - Past Indefinite Passive) near the railway station. 2) The speed of Metro trains (to reach - Present Indefinite Active) 90 km/h. 3) This railway company (to transport - Future Indefinite Active) freight only. 4) Wood (to replace - Past Indefinite Passive) by steel as a material for constructing passenger cars. 5) The windows of this car (to make - Present Indefinite Passive) of unbreakable glass. IV. Перепишите и переведите предложения, обращая внимание на употребление оборота there + to be. 1) There will be extra commuter trains at the next weekends. 2) There are three colour-light signals. 3) There is a great difference between manual and automatic signalling. 4) There were no signalling systems on the early railways. 5) There are several ways of indicating signals.
1) A large number of cars were parked near the railway station. 2) The speed of Metro trains reach 90 km/h. 3) This railway company will transport freight only. 4) Wood was replaced by steel as a material for constructing passenger cars. 5) The windows of this car is made of unbreakable glass. 1) Большое количество автомобилей были припаркованы возле железнодорожного вокзала. 2) Скорость поездов метро достигает 90 км/ч. 3) Эта железнодорожная компания будет перевозить только грузы. 4) Дерево было заменено сталью в качестве материала для производства легковых автомобилей. 5) Окна этого автомобиля изготовлены из небьющегося стекла. 1) There will be extra commuter trains at the next weekends. 2) There are three colour-light signals. 3) There is a great difference between manual and automatic signalling. 4) There were no signalling systems on the early railways. 5) There are several ways of indicating signals. 1) В ближайшие выходные будут дополнительные пригородные поезда. 2) Есть три цвета светофорных сигналов. 3) Существует большая разница между ручной и автоматической сигнализацией. 4) На первых железных дорогах не было систем сигнализации . 5) Есть несколько способов подачи сигналов.
