III. Раскройте скобки, употребив соответствующую глагольную форму. Предложения переведите: 1. When I came to the court the councel for the prosecution (question) the witnesses. 2. The police always (take part) in internationa...

1. When I came to the court the councel for the prosecution was questioning the witnesses. 2. The police always take part in international cooperation against crime. 3. Yesterday the Prime Minister of the UK declared that Britain would not support the proposal. 4. If the case is proven the defendant will pay the plaintiff damages. 5. At that time tomorrow the personnel of this Department will be carefully studying the information on the murder. 6. What is the policeman doing now? - He is interrogating the suspect. 1. Когда я пришел в суд, адвокат обвинения вёл допрос свидетелей. 2. Полиция всегда принимает участие в международном сотрудничестве в борьбе с преступностью. 3. Вчера премьер-министр Великобритании заявил, что Великобритания не поддержит предложение. 4. Если дело будет доказано, ответчик возместит убытки истца. 5. В то время завтра сотрудники этого отдела будут тщательно изучать информацию об убийстве. 6. Что делает полицейский сейчас? - Он допрашивает подозреваемого.