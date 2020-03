In Great Britain most young people want to become independent from their parents as soon as possible. Could you tell me what you and your friends think about not relying on your parents?Are you ready to leave your family immedi...

In Great Britain most young people want to become independent from their parents as soon as possible. Could you tell me what you and your friends think about not relying on your parents?Are you ready to leave your family immediately after you finish school? It is easy ti rent a house or an apartment for students in Kazakhstan? As for the latest news, I have just returned from a trip to Scotland Writr a letter to Tom In your letter - answer his questions - ask 3 questions about his trip to Scotlnd Write 100-140 words Remember the rules if letter writing

