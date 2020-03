In three minutes write a few sentences comparing a typical wedding in your country to the Indian wedding in the text.Tell your partner. Перевод: в течение трех минут напишите несколько предложений сравнение типичной свадьбы в в...

Гость: Гость:

Wedding ceremony in our country and in India differs but not much. First of all Indian wedding is the most ritualistic the pre-wedding rituals and customs go on for no less than a week. The colour of the wedding dress in Russia is usually white and in India the bride was wearing a magnificent sari of red. What about food? Like in Russia where people eat traditional russian food, in India we ate lots of traditional Indian food. After that came time for dancing(it is common tradition in both countries). The main difference is that in Russia the wedding lasts two days and in India it lasted ten!