The pyramid is called "ahet-Khufu" - "Khufu's Horizon" (or more accurately, "Belonging to the horizon - (a) of Khufu"). Consists of blocks of limestone, basalt and granite. It was built on a natural hill. Despite the fact that the pyramid of Cheops - the highest volume and most of all the pyramids of Egypt, but Pharaoh Sneferu built the pyramids in Meidum and Dahshute (Pink Bent Pyramid and Pyramid), the total mass is estimated at 8.4 million tonnes. This means that for the construction of these pyramids were used for 2.15 million tonnes or 25.6% more material than is needed for the pyramid of Cheops. Originally the pyramid was faced with a more solid, than the basic blocks, white limestone. The top of the pyramid crowned with a gilded stone - piramidion. Facing the sun shone on the peach, like a "shining miracle, which God himself Sun Ra seemed to give all of its rays." In 1168 AD. Oe. Arabs looted and burned Cairo. Residents of Cairo was removed from the lining of the pyramid, in order to build a new home.