Insert the verb to be (to) or to have (to) in the necessary tense form. 1. I wondered what ... to happen to us. 2. It looks like raining. You ... to take your raincoats. 3. We agreed that the one who came first ... to reserve ...

Гость: Гость:

1. I wondered what was to happen to us. 2. It looks like raining. You have to take your raincoats. 3. We agreed that the one who came first was to reserve seats for the rest of us. 4. Nobody met me at the airfield as I was to arrive a day later and could not warn any of my friends of the change. 5. He always puts off doing what he is to do until it has to be done. 6. We were to leave on Monday, but because of a two days' delay with the visas we had to book tickets for Wednesday. 7. There is nothing strange in what he did. It had to be expected. 8. It was too late to change the plan, and it had to remain as it was. 9. You have not to tell him about it if you don't want to. 10. You are not to tell him anything about it before you get further instructions. 11. They hoped to spend the summer together, but that was not to be. 12. Am I to do it all by myself? 13. When no food was to be had he seemed capable of doing without.