интересные факты про Wales. и Про королевскую семью главное. на англ. языке

Wales is the land of rocks, mountains and valleys. There is a region in the high Cumbrian Mountains called Snowdonia. Its scenery is the pride of Wales. Snowdonia is named after the highest peak of these mountains — Snowdon at 1,085 metres above sea level.The Welsh people call their country Cymru. The largest cities in the south of Wales are Cardiff, Swansea and Newport. The greatest concentration of people lives in these cities. The largest town in the north of Wales is Wrexham. The Welsh language is spoken widely, especially in the north of the country. It is one of the Celtic languages. It is still the first language for many people. Wales is often called "the land of song". The Welsh people, especially in rural ares are fond of poetry, singing folk songs and playing the harp. There are a lot of choirs in Wales. Each of the major periods of history has left its mark on Wales, some more attractive than the others. Wales is "the land of castles". And the Normans were the first to build castles here. Wales is famous for Eisteddfod. It is the largest and oldest festival of Welsh culture, which is held every year in different areas of Wales. Eisteddfod is actually an association of poets, writers, musicians, artists and individuals who have made a significant and distinguished contribution to the Welsh language, literature, and culture. The colour of their costumes — white, blue or green — is indicative of their various ranks.