IV. Complete the sentences using the appropriate passive forms of the verbs in brackets in correct tenses. 1. Your request for a higher credit limit _____ (not/ approve) yet. 2. I _____ (invite) for an interview yesterday. 3. A colleague of mine _____ (sack) for selling confidential data. She leaves on Friday. 4. The payment ____ (send) to the department next week. 5. Some of the technical problems can’t ____ (avoid). 6. The meeting ____ (hold) in a bigger room next time. 7. The fire exits _____ (keep) clear at all times.
1. Your request for a higher credit limit hasn't been approved yet. 2. I was invited for an interview yesterday. 3. A colleague of mine has been sacked for selling confidential data. She leaves on Friday. 4. The payment will be sent to the department next week. 5. Some of the technical problems can’t be avoided. 6. The meeting will be held in a bigger room next time. 7. The fire exits are kept clear at all times.
