Из четырех вариантов выберите единственно правильный. I…ten minutes before the police came. a. had been waiting b. was waiting c. am waiting d. will be waiting He even doesn’t try…that mistake. a. to get rid of b. get r...

Английский язык

Из четырех вариантов выберите единственно правильный. I…ten minutes before the police came. a. had been waiting b. was waiting c. am waiting d. will be waiting He even doesn’t try…that mistake. a. to get rid of b. get rid of c. of get rid d. get rid I…him tomorrow morning. a. see b. saw c. seeing d. will be seeing She speaks English…than Jane does. a. worse b. worst c. the worst d. badly Look at those holes in my fur. I’m afraid the…have been at it. a. butterflies b. insects c. moths d. worms That’s a nice dress. It…perfectly. a. costumes b. goes c. matches d. suits He is sure…in time. a. comes b. to come c. came d. coming He is still trying to make me…my mind. a. change b. to change c. changed d. changing It isn’t easy to understand songs in English, …? a. is it b. is there c. isn’t it d. isn’t there …here in winter. a. It isn’t snowing b. It doesn’t snow c. There isn’t snowing d. There is snowing Do you watch TV…? a. much b. many c. a lot of d. plenty of George knows…about economic. a. many b. a lot of c. much d. plenty The fire…by the electric fault. a. caused b. was causing c. could have caused d. could have been caused The music could…from far away. a. to be heard b. be heard c. heard d. hear He came home after…holiday in the Crimea. a. a month b. month’s c. month d. a month’s I saw her…but I don’t remember where. a. nowhere b. anywhere c. somewhere d. somebody They didn’t want…a professional pianist. a. him to be b. him be c. he to be d. he be I had my luggage… . a. weighed b. weighing c. to weigh d. weigh I…for you when you come out of the building. a. am waiting b. was waiting c. be waiting d. shall be waiting I am tired. … . a. So do I b. So am I c. I am too d. I too

