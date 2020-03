Как прочитать по англ.текст помогите дам 50 балов Hi, Linda! Thanks for your email. How are you? I"m doing my homework. All the family are here and are busy too. Mum"s in the living room. She"s making some phone calls. Dad"...

Английский язык

Как прочитать по англ.текст помогите дам 50 балов Hi, Linda! Thanks for your email. How are you? I"m doing my homework. All the family are here and are busy too. Mum"s in the living room. She"s making some phone calls. Dad"s working in the garden. It"s hard work. My little brother. My sister, Zoe, is a good time though. She"s playing games with her friend. What are you doing? Any plans for Sunday? Write back soon. Love, Rosie

