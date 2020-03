Как произносится этот текст? The best my trip was the summer of 2013, I traveled Crimea. It is very beautiful: sun, pink sunsets, beautiful plants. we went to the sea , плавали, sunbathed, ate ice cream and fruit. ,We went to ...

Английский язык

Как произносится этот текст? The best my trip was the summer of 2013, I traveled Crimea. It is very beautiful: sun, pink sunsets, beautiful plants. we went to the sea , плавали, sunbathed, ate ice cream and fruit. ,We went to different lakes photographed for memory. We went on picnics, eating barbecue, even tents were. We went shopping and bought a different fun stuff . The street was very hot from 32 to 35 degrees. I loved this trip because, a lot of fun, beautiful, unforgettable. it was my best summer!

Автор: Гость