Khreshchatyk/lovely/is/When/especially? the/about/What/Samson/say/does/legend/Fountain/the? East/situated/in/today/is/What/End/the? come/Nezalezhnosti/people/Why/to/Ukrainian/do/holidays/on/Maidan attract/does/the/Khreshchatyk/...

When is Khreshchatyk especially lovely? It is lovely in spring, because chestnuts are in blow. What does the legend say about the Samson Fountain? It says that the person who tastes this water will stay there forever. What is situated in the East End today? There are the biggest banks and officies. Why do Ukrainian people come to Maidan Nezalezhnosti on holidays? The come here to see concerts and to observe firework displays. Why does Khreshchatyk attract the visitirs?Because kids can go skateboarding and adult people can enjoy street shows that are organized for them.