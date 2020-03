Кому не трудно, пожалуйста, напишите качественное письмо на англ.яз... 100-150 слов. В письме должны быть ответы на вопросы: "Что ты мне посоветуешь, сходить на пикник или в театр?" (своё мнение) " Часто ли ты проводишь выходн...

Гость: Гость:

Dear friend, Thank you for your letter. Its so nice to get news about you and your family. You asked me about spending free time. I would advice you go to the theatre.My parents and I like to go to the theatre. And we often go for a walk after visiting the theatre. We discuss the play which we have seen. We also enjoy meet with our family friends. They are very merry and we always have a good time with them. So I spend a lot of time with my parents. Do your family has a family friend? What places do you like to visit with your friends? Have you got a best friend? Well, I must finish now. I must help my dad. Write me back soon Good luck, Alexander