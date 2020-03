Краткий пересказ The Bengal tiger is the national animal of dia. It is red or orange with black, gr or brown stripes. It hides in tall grass and hunts big animals like deer It is a real beautiful animal The Indian cobra is a ...

Английский язык

Краткий пересказ The Bengal tiger is the national animal of dia. It is red or orange with black, gr or brown stripes. It hides in tall grass and hunts big animals like deer It is a real beautiful animal The Indian cobra is a black brown white or yellow snake. It is a very dangerous snake. Indian elephants are very big and tall(2-3 metres), but they have small ears. Usually a big female is the head of a family of elephants. Indian people use elephants to carry heavy things with their trunks. The Indian rhino is a funny animal! It only has one horn(African rhinos have next two). usually lives alone and likes to sit in water or mud. There are only about 2,500 Indian rhinos today

