Английский язык
Кто может в часть В ответит на вопросы с этими словами?Пожалуйста вам 60б.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A new millioner from Glasgow. Last Friday, Jerry Brightsight won a jackpot. 6 million pounds. Jerry spent his last money and bought a lottery ticket as usual, and  he didn't believe. HE WAS A LUCKY WINNER. He said that for three month he lived from hand to mouth? and now he hold a lottery ticket with 6 correct numbers. He told us that he like the way he live now. And he didn't want to be a millioner. So he made up his mind to set up a charity.  Some people say that he act like a fool. Spend all this money ON CHARITY is very bad idea. Other people are happy for him.
