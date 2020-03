Let's talk about our weekends! At the weekends , i usully do my homework ( if i have a lot of homework ). Sometimes i listen to the music or read my favourite books. I often watch films , twice a month. How about your weekends?...

Английский язык

Let's talk about our weekends! At the weekends , i usully do my homework ( if i have a lot of homework ). Sometimes i listen to the music or read my favourite books. I often watch films , twice a month. How about your weekends? Have a nice day. Пожалуйста переведите . Заранее большое спасибо !

Автор: Гость