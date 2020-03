Listen and choose the right answer. 1. Who is calling? A.Christian. B.Ben. C.Chistian's father. 2.What does Ben want Chistian to go? A.to take a message. B.to ring him back. C.to bring a book.

Английский язык

Listen and choose the right answer. 1. Who is calling? A.Christian. B.Ben. C.Chistian's father. 2.What does Ben want Chistian to go? A.to take a message. B.to ring him back. C.to bring a book.

Автор: Гость