Listen, read and act out. Learn how to answer phone calls. Mag: 325091. Mr Wilson: Hello! This is John Wilson speaking Can I speak to Mr Black? Mag: I'm sorry, Mr Wilson. He isn't in. (Eго нет дома.) Mr Wilson: What a pity!...

Английский язык

Listen, read and act out. Learn how to answer phone calls. Mag: 325091. Mr Wilson: Hello! This is John Wilson speaking Can I speak to Mr Black? Mag: I'm sorry, Mr Wilson. He isn't in. (Eго нет дома.) Mr Wilson: What a pity! Mag: Mr Wilson, can you phone back (позвони еще раз) at 6 o'clock? Mr Wilson: Of course, I can. Thank you. Bye. Mag: Bye. Перевод текста нужен срочно.

Автор: Гость