Look at the picture and say:1)what Licy is doing;2)where the birdcage is;3)what bird it is;4)where the bowl of seeds is;5)where the fishbowl is;6)where the goldfish are;7)where the fish food is;8)what the kitten is doing. Помо...
Английский язык
Look at the picture and say:1)what Licy is doing;2)where the birdcage is;3)what bird it is;4)where the bowl of seeds is;5)where the fishbowl is;6)where the goldfish are;7)where the fish food is;8)what the kitten is doing. Помогите плиззз очень надо!!!Заранее огромное спасибо!!!
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1) Lucy is sleeping. 2) Birdcage is on the window-sill 3) It is a parrot 4)Bowl of seeds is on the window-sill near the birdcage 5) Fishbowl is on the table 6) Goldfish are in the aquarium 7) The fish food is on the table 8) Kitten is catching fish
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Русский язык
Разобрать 10 предложений по членам предложения (основа,дополнение,определение,обстоятельства) 7. 1. Под берёзкой белеет пушистый ландыш. 8. На...