Look at the picture and say:1)what Licy is doing;2)where the birdcage is;3)what bird it is;4)where the bowl of seeds is;5)where the fishbowl is;6)where the goldfish are;7)where the fish food is;8)what the kitten is doing. Помо...

Английский язык
Look at the picture and say:1)what Licy is doing;2)where the birdcage is;3)what bird it is;4)where the bowl of seeds is;5)where the fishbowl is;6)where the goldfish are;7)where the fish food is;8)what the kitten is doing. Помогите плиззз очень надо!!!Заранее огромное спасибо!!!
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1) Lucy is sleeping. 2) Birdcage is on the window-sill 3) It is a parrot 4)Bowl of seeds is on the window-sill  near the birdcage 5) Fishbowl is on the table 6) Goldfish are in the aquarium 7) The fish food is on the table 8) Kitten is catching fish
