Look at the pictures and answer the questions. 1.Where will they probably go on Sunday? 2.When will film start? 3.What will happen to the boy in a year? 4.How old will he be in ten years? 5.Where will she find her book?
1. On Sunday they will likely to go to the zoo. 2. The film will start at 9 p.m. 3. The boy will visit the USA/New York. 4. In ten years he will be twenty. Пятую картинку не видно
