Look at the pictures and answer the questions. 1.Where will they probably go on Sunday? 2.When will film start? 3.What will happen to the boy in a year? 4.How old will he be in ten years? 5.Where will she find her book?

Английский язык

Look at the pictures and answer the questions. 1.Where will they probably go on Sunday? 2.When will film start? 3.What will happen to the boy in a year? 4.How old will he be in ten years? 5.Where will she find her book?

Автор: Гость