Match the parts of the sentences. 1)If you come to Moscow, 2)If she visits London, 3)If he arrives in St.Petersburg early, 4)If I go to the shops, 5)When summer comes, 6)When it snows 7)When Sunday comes, 8)When the sun...

1) If you come to Moscow, f) we shall go to Red Square. 2) If she visits London, h)she will see the Tower 3) If he arrives in St.Petersburg early, c) I'll take him to the Summer Garden. 4) If I go to the shops, a) I'll buy some chocolates. 5) When summer comes, e) we won't go to school. 6) When it snows d) we shall make a snowman. 7) When Sunday comes, g) our holidays will begin. 8) When the sun appears in the sky,b)it will be hot.