Match the parts of the sentences. write down the sentences. Don`t be late|before you eat Don`t talk with|call up before wash your hands|your mouth full if you want to visit your friend|come on time Don`t be late|to meet yo...

Гость: Гость:

1. Don`t be late, come on time. 2. Don`t talk with your mouth full. 3. Wash your hands before you eat. 4. If you want to visit your friend call up before. 5. Don`t be late to meet your friend. 6. Don`t talk at lunch. 7. Wash your hands and face in the morning. 8. Say thank you and goodbye.