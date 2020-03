Мини сочинение на тему"как празднуют 9 мая в России"на английском с переводом.Дам 15 баллов

Гость: Гость:

9th of May is one of the most important days in Russia. This day is called " victory day". Many Russians celebrate Victory Day on May 9. On this day, TV networks broadcast World War II-inspired films. Younger generations honor veterans. The festivities culminate in a military parade at Moscow’s Red Square. Most veterans wear their medals as they head to the parade or an event organized by a local veteran organization. In schools pupils make postcards or some handmade souvenirs which they present to veterans later. This day really matter for Russia people, this is a day of honor and patriotism.