Моё хобби настольные спорт
Обществознание
Now the modern world is developing very fast, all somewhere in a hurry, stand in traffic jams for hours, work late. And sometimes the time and effort to exercise more does not remain. I believe that it is necessary to engage in sports for everyone. Lack of time - it's all excuses. I think it is not so difficult to allocate 10-15 minutes a day to do exercises, run with your dog in the morning in the park, cycling or rollerblading.
