Английский язык

My best friend is called Hannah / She ____ (live) next door to me . We _____ (go) to the same school but we are in different classes . I _____ (walk) to school , but Hannah _____ (go) by bike , because she always ____ (get up) late . After school we _____(finish) our homework first , then we _____ ( listen ) to our favorite music . I (like ) Ramp;B , but Hannah _____(hate) it . She _____(think) it,s boring . She ____(love) rock music.

